Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grenade goes off in Baramulla court evidence room, cop injured

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 25, 2024 09:20 AM IST

As the court was busy in its routine work a big explosion took place inside the court which left lawyers and judges in the panic

Panic gripped at the district court complex when a police personnel got injured in a grenade explosion in the Baramulla court complex on Thursday afternoon, said police officials.

One policeman also sustained injuries in the accident. (PTI)
One policeman also sustained injuries in the accident. (PTI)

As the court was busy in its routine work a big explosion took place inside the court which left lawyers and judges in the panic. One policeman also sustained injuries in the accident. However, police termed it as an accidental blast.

J&K Police spokesman in a statement said that at around 1:05 pm grenade went off accidentally inside Malkhana Court Complex Baramulla in which one police personnel on duty got injured. “Situation is under control. General public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours,” he added.

The Baramulla court complex is located in high security zone of the town close to the offices of GoC 19 infantry division, SSP and DIG offices.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //