Grenade goes off in Baramulla court evidence room, cop injured

Panic gripped at the district court complex when a police personnel got injured in a grenade explosion in the Baramulla court complex on Thursday afternoon, said police officials. One policeman also sustained injuries in the accident. (PTI)

As the court was busy in its routine work a big explosion took place inside the court which left lawyers and judges in the panic. One policeman also sustained injuries in the accident. However, police termed it as an accidental blast.

J&K Police spokesman in a statement said that at around 1:05 pm grenade went off accidentally inside Malkhana Court Complex Baramulla in which one police personnel on duty got injured. “Situation is under control. General public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours,” he added.

The Baramulla court complex is located in high security zone of the town close to the offices of GoC 19 infantry division, SSP and DIG offices.