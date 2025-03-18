Grenade-like object hurled at YouTuber’s house: Punjab Police restrict social media accounts of Pak-based gangster

A day after a “grenade-like object” was hurled at the residence of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber, the Punjab Police have restricted the social media accounts of Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who claimed the responsibility for the attack. A day after a “grenade-like object” was hurled at the residence of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber, the Punjab Police have restricted the social media accounts of Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who claimed the responsibility for the attack. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Bhatti, who claimed himself to have a close association with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had uploaded videos of the grenade attack at the residence of YouTuber Navdeep Singh Sandhu, also known as Rozer Sandhu.

Bhatti’s social media accounts were available in India till Monday morning. “This particular account is not available in India because we complied with a legal request from the Punjab Police to restrict this content,” a message displayed at his verified ‘shahzadbhatti333’ Instagram account.

In a video uploaded on Sunday morning, Bhatti claimed that the attack was carried on Sandhu for reportedly using derogatory language against the Muslim community. He also thanked Zeeshan Akhtar (wanted criminal in Baba Siddiqui murder case and Happy Passia (a US-based terrorist) for assisting him in carrying out the attack, besides threatening the Punjab Police to create havoc if they failed to arrest Sandhu and five others for allegedly using foul language against their community.

Police have already registered a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and other sections of the Explosives Act after they recovered an oval “metal” piece from the balcony on the second floor of Sandhu’s house.

Another 18-second clip purportedly shows a man sitting in a car, giving directions to throw a grenade-like object.

In one of the videos uploaded on his social media accounts, one of his associates in Punjab could be seen flaunting five foreign-made pistols and two grenades being sent by Bhatti to carry out the attack.

Jalandhar rural superintendent of police (investigations) Jasroop Kaur Bath said the investigation is on from all angles.

“Bhatti’s media accounts have been restricted on the basis of a request submitted by the Jalandhar rural police,” Bath said.

Bhatti helped Baba Siddiqui’s killer flee India

In the videos uploaded earlier, Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti claimed to have a close association with Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted assailant in the murder of Baba Siddiqui, senior NCP leader and former minister, on October 12 last year.

In one of the videos uploaded on February 25, Bhatti claimed that he helped Zeeshan to escape from the Indian territory. “I had helped him on the request of the Lawerence Bishnoi group,” he said.