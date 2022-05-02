Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber’s pistol.
The victim, Shatrughan Paswan, 43, said, “I run a grocery store on the ground floor of my house. On Sunday evening, three men alighted from a bike in front of my store. One of them entered the store, while two stood outside. The robber flashed a gun and asked me to handover the money at the store.”
However, Paswan, fought against the robber and snatched his pistol. “I raised the alarm, but nobody came to my rescue. The robber called his aides for help, but they did not enter the store.The accused then took out another gun, and hit me on my head. However, the second pistol, which turned out to be fake, also fell down, after which he fled.”
Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks. “We have recovered the gun and toy pistol. A case under Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.
Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri holds 3rd annual convocation
Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised the third annual convocation at its campus. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was the chief guest. As many as 1,307 degrees conferred and 96 students were honoured with medals. Hayer advised students to work towards achieving their goals. 2 held with 10 gm heroin in Zirakpur Mohali Police arrested a 21-year-old youth and 19-year-old girl with 10 gm of heroin in their possession in Zirakpur.
Man held with five stolen mobiles in Ludhiana
Three days after two men were arrested for snatching and vehicle lifting, the police busted the gang with the arrest of its third member on Sunday. Five stolen mobiles were recovered from the accused. The accused, Vijay Kumar of Deep Nagar has been arrested, while two other gang members, Ashish Biri and Deepu Bhangi, are at large. Fourteen motorcycles and 32 mobile phones have been recovered from the gang so far.
Pragati Maidan revamp to be wrapped up in September
The redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which began in 2018, will be completed by September this year, two years later than the initial deadline, officials said on Sunday. Pragati Maidan's redevelopment work started in 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2020. India Trade Promotion Organisation, chairman and managing director, LC Goyal said that the project was delayed due to a shortage of workers, especially skilled, during the pandemic.
Slow pace of childrens’ Covid vaccination drive forces Chandigarh to extend deadline
The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-18 year age group continues at a slow pace, forcing UT administration to extend its deadline from May 4 to May 15. Speaking of the same, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Sunday said, “As a fresh internal target, the health department, in close-coordination with the education department, will make more efforts for the 100% vaccination of all the eligible children by May 15.”
Ludhiana | Newlywed couple kidnapped, thrashed for marrying against parents’ wishes
The parents and relatives of a woman, who had married a man of her choice, kidnapped and thrashed their daughter and son-in-law in Bishanpura village on Sunday. The locals rushed the couple to the hospital. Police have arrested the woman's father Bhagwant Singh, and two relatives Amarjit Singh of Dhuri and Jarnail Singh of Maksudran, while the victim's mother Paramjit Kaur, Vicky, Pannu, Dara, Billa, Lovely, Kala sarpanch and panchayat member Pinder Singh.
