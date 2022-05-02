Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana

A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar in Ludhiana, however, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber’s pistol.
The Ludhiana based grocer snatched the accused's gun.
The Ludhiana based grocer snatched the accused’s gun. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 02, 2022
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber’s pistol.

The victim, Shatrughan Paswan, 43, said, “I run a grocery store on the ground floor of my house. On Sunday evening, three men alighted from a bike in front of my store. One of them entered the store, while two stood outside. The robber flashed a gun and asked me to handover the money at the store.”

However, Paswan, fought against the robber and snatched his pistol. “I raised the alarm, but nobody came to my rescue. The robber called his aides for help, but they did not enter the store.The accused then took out another gun, and hit me on my head. However, the second pistol, which turned out to be fake, also fell down, after which he fled.”

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks. “We have recovered the gun and toy pistol. A case under Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 02, 2022
