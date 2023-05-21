Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held with 1.5kg opium at Ludhiana railway station

Two held with 1.5kg opium at Ludhiana railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 21, 2023 11:29 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Varinderpal alias Binda of Kapurthala and Vishal Sahota of Jabbowal in Kapurthala

The criminal investigation branch of Government Railway Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers at the Ludhiana Railway Station and recovered 1.5kg of opium from their possession, police said on Sunday.

He said that a case under sections 18, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the GRP Police station. (iStock)
He said that a case under sections 18, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the GRP Police station. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Varinderpal alias Binda of Kapurthala and Vishal Sahota of Jabbowal in Kapurthala. The accused had procured the opium from Jharkhand and were going to deliver it in Kapurthala, the police said.

While Varinderpal was found in possession of 800gm of opium, 700gm of opium was recovered from Sahota.

Incharge CIA , sub-inspector Palwinder Singh said that the accused were arrested from platform no 2 during the general inspection at the railway station.

He said that the accused were produced in the court on Sunday and have been sent to police remand for two days. The accused will be questioned regarding the whereabouts of their contacts in Jharkhand.

He said that a case under sections 18, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the GRP Police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand ludhiana railway station
jharkhand ludhiana railway station
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out