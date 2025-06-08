Guest Column | Ageing with a smile

Youth is often celebrated as the golden era of life—a time of boundless energy and possibility. Yet, one might wonder: can that same spirit be sustained through the years? The answer is both yes and no, but there’s no denying the joy in hearing someone exclaim, “Oh, you don’t look seventy!” Such words lift the spirits and bring a spontaneous smile. A simple cup of tea and a few hours of conversation can chase away the monotony of solitary days and rekindle the warmth of shared memories. (Getty Images)

Age is more than just a number. It subtly shapes our minds, bodies, priorities, and perspectives. It reminds us to rest, adapt our routines, devote time to remaining healthy, and seek new forms of enjoyment. But these reminders need not overshadow the pleasures that await us in the later chapters of life. Instead, they can serve as gentle nudges to savour each moment and embrace the wisdom that comes with experience.

Across cultures and communities, elders are revered for their guidance and insight into life’s complexities. Their kindness and willingness to help are met with deep respect and affection. Conversations with young people reveal a universal truth: the bonds they share with grandparents are among their most cherished, and the wisdom imparted in these inter-generational exchanges becomes a cornerstone of their lives.

The quest for the elixir of life may be eternal, but perhaps what matters most is not how long we live, but how well. In our later years, we have the opportunity to give more than we receive, fostering self-reliance and a profound sense of satisfaction. Sharing laughter with children and youth, helping them set goals, and recounting our own stories of struggle and triumph can inspire and nurture a positive outlook in the next generation.

While traditional pastimes—walks in the park, group chats over tea, and light exercise—remain beloved, today’s world offers even more avenues for engagement. Embracing technology can open new horizons: online learning, virtual teaching, and exploring a wealth of free courses can reignite passions and fulfil dreams once set aside. Streaming films, exploring music, and joining online communities can keep life vibrant and connected. Many seniors are even continuing their professional journeys from home, leveraging digital tools to stay active and involved.

Recently, as I approached seventy, I joined the local government library—a treasure trove of knowledge at little cost. Free from the pressures of professional reading, I now read critically and explore diverse fields that once eluded me. The library is also a lively meeting ground, where young and old mingle, exchanging ideas, stories, and even fashion tips. Such interactions bridge generations and keep the mind young.

Social visits, too, bring immense joy—whether reconnecting with old colleagues, childhood friends, or siblings. A simple cup of tea and a few hours of conversation can chase away the monotony of solitary days and rekindle the warmth of shared memories.

Navigating relationships with children and their spouses brings its own set of surprises and lessons. Their achievements may inspire awe, or their disregard for seasoned advice may frustrate. Yet, these experiences, whether heartwarming or challenging, offer fresh perspectives and opportunities for growth.

Life is a journey, and while we may be nearing its final stops, the voyage continues. Death is but a transition to a higher world; the essence within us endures. Happiness in later life calls for a renewed mindset—one open to learning, adapting, and serving as an agent of positive change. Our responsibility is to contribute to a happier world, offering the fruits of our experience without expectation. After all, a beautiful mind does transcend the boundaries of time and space.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)