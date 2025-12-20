Guest Column | Echoes of silence

After dropping my son off for his school trip in the early hours of the morning, I decided to take a walk by Sukhna lake. The city was still asleep, and as the first rays of the sun slowly conquered the darkness, a deep silence embraced the surroundings. Instead of walking, I chose to sit quietly and watch the sunrise – something rare in the rush of everyday life. When we sit with nature, the mind reaches a stillness that nourishes the soul and heals the body (Shutterstock)

As I sat by the shimmering water, it felt as though silence had found its own voice. I could hear it in the rustling leaves, the chirping birds, and the gentle ripples spreading across the lake. That morning, I discovered the true meaning of meditation – not in closed eyes or controlled breathing, but in simply being present. When we sit with nature, the mind reaches a stillness that nourishes the soul and heals the body.

What amazed me most was how silence awakened all my senses. I could see it in the calm waters, smell it in the moist soil, feel it in the cool breeze, hear it in the still air, and even taste it in the freshness that surrounded me. It was as if the five elements – earth, water, air, fire, and space – had come together to rejuvenate me.

In that moment, I realised that silence is not the absence of sound, but the presence of peace. It is a space where the decibel of outer noise ceases to matter. In today’s world of constant chatter and chaos, silence offers alignment – of mind, body, and spirit. Sitting there, I felt calm, composed, and ready to face the world once again.

Rumi’s words echoed in my mind: “Let silence take you to the core of life.” Yet even as I absorbed that serenity, I sensed another message from the lake. Silence, when ignored, can turn into a shout. Recent floods remind us that when nature’s balance is disturbed, it responds in its own fierce language. Sukhna’s waters seemed to whisper a warning – ‘shouted silence is dangerous’.

That morning taught me that silence is powerful. It holds infinite words within it – unspoken, yet deeply expressive. It teaches us to listen, to reflect, and to reconnect with ourselves. Silence, when embraced, becomes a healer; when neglected, it becomes a reminder.

A few quiet moments at Sukhna lake gave me more than peace – they gave me perspective. Amid the world’s noise, I found a melody that needed no sound. May Sukhna soon be recognised as a Ramsar Site – not only for its ecological importance, but also for the spiritual calm it offers to all who pause to listen.

Silence gives answers – Rumi.

The writer is an assistant professor of botany at DAV College, Chandigarh.