Guest Column | Natural stupidity vs artificial intelligence

I know you’re already smiling if you’re an ‘80s kid because we are still coming to terms with AI—artificial intelligence. Trust me, if someone had mentioned this term 30 years ago, I would have ridiculed them on the spot. Back then, we were still being taught about the brilliance of scientists and scholars like Einstein, Newton, Darwin, and Shakespeare. The real purpose of technology should be assistance—helping humans accomplish things beyond their physical capabilities. (Shutterstock)

And now, suddenly, this new norm called AI has taken over the world, pushing us to evolve constantly. Each day brings something new. We live in a VUCA world—Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous—so we must always be prepared, like a goalkeeper anticipating Messi’s penalty kick! And yes, you can’t save every goal, which is fine because both failure and success help us learn and, ultimately, become more intelligent—naturally!

The dilemma

Picture this: A “Gen Z” boy (yes, I hate this term too, but it’s necessary here) feels alone because his parents are too busy to talk to him. He logs onto his laptop and starts chatting with an AI-generated female friend. After days of interaction, this AI companion convinces him that he is worthless—and he tragically takes his own life. This real-life incident is documented all over the internet. So, who is naturally stupid here? The young boy? His parents? Or the developers of the AI program?

In my opinion, all three—along with society’s increasing dependence on technology, which erodes our self-worth and natural intelligence. This isn’t an isolated case. Consider:

- AI-powered filters pushing young girls in America to undergo plastic surgery before they turn 19, just to look “perfect”.

- A leading smartphone brand claiming its optical zoom captures the moon in high detail, only for users to realise later that the image is AI-enhanced.

When technology starts distorting reality and influencing fragile minds, we must ask—are we embracing artificial intelligence or “artificial stupidity”?

The real need

The real purpose of technology should be assistance—helping humans accomplish things beyond their physical capabilities.

Take, for example, a team of naturally intelligent researchers at UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley who developed Brain-Computer Technology (BCT). This breakthrough allows patients suffering from paralysis to communicate again.

By using AI-powered chips attached to the brain, electrical signals are decoded and converted into speech. Imagine the life-changing impact of this innovation—restoring a lost voice! The patient, Anna, is living proof, and her demo on YouTube will leave you stunned.

The bigger picture

In a world where tech giants battle for supremacy, we need clear regulations and ethical boundaries. AI should be embraced for breakthroughs in medicine and science, not feared as a threat to livelihoods.

I strongly believe that natural intelligence is here to stay and should be nurtured. Meanwhile, artificial stupidity should be left to those who enjoy displaying it on social media.

You know what I mean—the viral reels where a seemingly sane man dances absurdly for fame or someone makes tea in a bizarre way and suddenly “opens an office in Dubai!”

I know you’re smiling once again. May god bless us all with sanity!

