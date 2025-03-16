Guest Column | Of fashion statement and officialdom

When it’s fashion on one side and duty on the other, and the twain meet, my faith in womanism is restored. Working women have many a time upped the mantle of elegance at their workplace. What they effortlessly bring to the table, is the essence of being a woman, no matter how difficult a job they are handling. What catches my eye is the poise with which the Union minister of finance presents the heavy fiscal dossiers before the nation. (HT File Photo)

I have often been fascinated with the glimpse of instinctive femininity that comes as a whiff of fresh air, when it subtly creeps into a work environment.

During annual budget time, what catches my eye is the poise with which our finance minister presents the heavy fiscal dossiers before the nation. Every year she walks up to the altar of the honourable President’s office to seek permission to present the budget in the Parliament. What happens in those thirty minutes of their meeting is a refined display of panache.

The winter notwithstanding, the ease with which she carries her crisp saree on her svelte frame is a sight to behold.The thrill of seeing her sans any woollens in the biting cold is a balm to our bruised egos when we get chided for not wearing warmers in winter weddings. Especially for women of my age who are past their prime, a little sense of fashion, works wonders to our spirit.

Talking of sarees, Indira Gandhi arrayed herself in nine yards of sheer grace. Whoever said that it was difficult to work in a saree, had to see how she was known to walk faster than most men. Another unique feature was her hair colour which she styled in a particular pattern and maintained it all her life. She truly carried an aura that complimented the office that she held.

How many of us remember Salma Sultan, the effervescent newsreader on Doordarshan. She was popular for having a beautiful rose perched in her hair everyday. While a flower had nothing to do with her presentation, her woman charm pulled it through with elan.

Powerful women in the west too have been head turners when they mingled a bit of flair with their official callings. ‘The Iron Lady’ of Great Britain, Margaret Thatcher, was a great dresser and had a palatable taste in wearables. She was also known for not repeating her ensemble, much akin to what most of us women endeavour to achieve.

Coming back home, I see my house help working through the day wearing loads of jewellery, ringing anklets and clinking bangles. While I may not agree with her sense of vogue, I admire her strength to work with all the extra embellishments.

In today’s times, we do not need a ‘Women’s Day’ to celebrate our accomplishments. We are already showing that we can bear more than what we were made for. All we need is an opportunity to prove our mettle and rest assured, we will adorn it with our womanhood.

alkagaurkashyap@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based advocate)