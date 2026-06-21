Guest column | Women athletes & the uneven playing field

Female athletes today are more visible in sports than they were ever before. They are obtaining international medals, setting records and becoming icons of national pride. Their successes are lauded by the media and often cited as proof of progress towards gender equality. But visibility is not the same as equality. The greatest barrier facing women in sport today is often not entry into the arena, but the expectations they carry with them once they enter it. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The greatest barrier facing women in sport today is often not entry into the arena, but the expectations they carry with them once they enter it. The difficulties women athletes encounter today are frequently less about access to sport and much more about negotiating the social and institutional structures that continue to govern women’s experiences in sport.

Beyond participation

For many girls in India, sport is still caught up with wider notions of femininity, respectability and family duty. The decision to participate is often influenced by concerns about marriage, mobility, safety and social reputation. Girls may be discouraged from travelling for competitions, training late in the evening or wearing sporting dress that is deemed inappropriate by their communities. The athletic ambition is expected to co-exist with traditional characteristics of womanhood.

Even when women athletes enter sports, they are often subject to examination beyond performance. Their bodies, their clothes, their looks, the shade of their skin and their behaviour become a matter of public scrutiny. Women are often faced with the dilemma of balancing competitiveness and socially acceptable forms of femininity and fitting in the desired standards, which are built around the ideal female perception. Female athletes are lauded for their strength and aggression on the pitch, but off the pitch, they are often expected to conform to traditional gender norms and roles.

For many women athletes, performance alone is rarely enough. Their bodies, appearance and behaviour are often evaluated alongside their achievements. Here, the athletic body is subject to continuous regulation and surveillance, and appearance may be considered as important as performance itself. Constant scrutiny does more than shape how women athletes are seen; it also shapes what they feel and are able to say.

Silence within the system

Women athletes are confronted by challenges extending beyond visibility and representation. Coaches, administrators and officials hold considerable power over selection opportunities, funding and career progression. It is this power imbalance that makes it difficult for athletes to question authority or report harmful experiences.

Much of the public discussion on abuse in sport is focused on the extreme cases, but harm can exist on a more subtle level. Body shaming, humiliation, emotional manipulation, intimidation and coercive control are often dismissed as necessary discipline or part of a winning culture. With time, such practices become normalised and therefore difficult to identify and challenge.

This normalisation contributes to what can be called a culture of silence. What the athletes have experienced is not insignificant, but they are afraid, and so they do not speak out often. Fear of retaliation, exclusion, damage to their reputations, or lost opportunities can make athletes reluctant to report abuse. In these circumstances, silence is a question of survival, not of choice. So, building safer sporting spaces requires more than celebrating women’s achievements or increasing participation rates.

This means challenging the institutional cultures that sustain unequal authority, surveillance and silence. Safeguarding is not only reacting to incidents as they happen but also addressing the day-to-day practices that enable such incidents to happen.

The challenge is not simply to create more opportunities for women in sport, but to transform the institutional cultures that continue to make silence, compliance, and unequal power seem normal.

shitazdang@gmail.com

(The writer, a taekwondo athlete, has represented India at several national and international tournaments)