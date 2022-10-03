Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gujarat: BJP suspends ex-spokesperson Kishansinh Solanki after he shared ‘selfie’ with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Published on Oct 03, 2022 07:03 PM IST

Former BJP spokesperson Kishansinh Solanki on Sunday night shared a selfie with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his Facebook page with the caption, “Thanks for birthday wishes @BhagwantMann ji @CMOPb”. Kishansinh Solanki has been suspended for six years with immediate effect

The image shared by former BJP spokesperson Kishansinh Solanki on his Facebook page, following which the saffron party suspended him for six years with immediate effect, for anti=party activities. (Kishansinh Solanki/Facebook)
ByPress Trust of India, Ahmedabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday suspended its former spokesperson Kishansinh Solanki for “anti-party activities”, hours after he shared a selfie with Punjab chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on social media.

Solanki, a BJP leader from Ahmedabad who served as a party spokesperson till around six months ago, has been suspended for six years with immediate effect, a statement issued by Gujarat BJP said.

Solanki on Sunday night shared a selfie with Mann on his Facebook page with the caption, “Thanks for birthday wishes @BhagwantMann ji @CMOPb”.

“Ahmedabad district’s Kishansinh Solanki is today suspended from the party for six years with immediate effect for anti-party activities by the order of state BJP chief CR Paatil,” the statement said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said Solanki had been a part of the state BJP media team and served as a spokesperson but was not holding any post as of now.

“He was a convener of the BJP media cell and appeared in TV debates on behalf of the party before he was removed from the post around six months ago,” Dave said.

