Chandigarh, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday stressed the need to adopt natural farming for preserving the environment and ensuring sustainable future for coming generations. Gujarat Guv Devvrat stresses on adoption of natural farming to protect environment

He was delivering a special lecture on natural farming on the concluding day of the budget session of the Haryana Assembly here.

Devvrat said natural farming subject is not limited to agriculture alone, but is also deeply connected to human health, environmental protection, and the future of coming generations.

He expressed gratitude to representatives of all political parties and said that this important issue has been raised in the House above party politics, keeping human welfare in mind.

Governor Devvrat appreciated the efforts of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in promoting the Natural Farming Mission, stating that it will have a positive impact on the health of people in the state.

He mentioned that currently around 8,00,000 farmers in Gujarat have adopted natural farming, and that both the government and opposition are cooperating positively in this direction.

Sharing his personal experience, the governor said that while serving as Principal at 'Gurukul', Kurukshetra, he himself shifted from chemical farming to natural farming.

He clarified that there is a fundamental difference between organic farming and natural farming.

Organic farming requires large quantities of manure, whereas natural farming is based on microorganisms and involves very low cost.

He further stated that this method can ensure adequate production and is economically beneficial for farmers.

The governor warned that excessive use of chemical fertilizers is continuously reducing soil fertility, and the organic carbon level in the country's land has declined significantly, pushing it towards becoming barren.

Devvrat cautioned that if timely corrective measures are not taken, future generations may face a shortage of both clean food and potable water.

He highlighted the adverse effects of pesticide-laden farming, saying it is increasing environmental pollution, contaminating water sources, and contributing to the rise in diseases such as cancer, heart ailments, and kidney failure.

Presenting natural farming as a solution, he described it as a low-cost, eco-friendly method based on indigenous cows. It enhances soil fertility by promoting the growth of microorganisms using simple inputs like cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, and gram flour.

Natural farming, Devvrat said, can not only improve production but also significantly increase farmers' income. In Gujarat, many farmers are earning lakhs of rupees from just one acre of land, he said.

The governor urged all legislators and public representatives to spread awareness about natural farming in their respective areas and to organise training programme.

Legislators present in the House raised important questions related to natural farming, which Devvrat answered in detail.

Several members expressed curiosity regarding production, cost, training, and market-related aspects, which the governor addressed using his experience and scientific insights.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Saini urged all public representatives to actively promote natural farming, stressing that certain issues must rise above partisan politics.

Saini said it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders not only to adopt natural farming in their own lives but also to encourage and educate farmers about its benefits.

He said Devvrat has dedicated his life to social service, education, and especially to the promotion of natural farming, actively reaching out to farmers across the country.

Saini while highlighting current agricultural practices, expressed concern over the excessive use of pesticides, urea, and chemical fertilizers, which not only pollute the environment but also adversely affect human health.

He said that Haryana, being an agrarian state, stands to benefit significantly from the natural farming model, which offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative.

Referring to the natural farming farm developed at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, he said the 180-acre model, established under the guidance of Acharya Devvrat, serves as a unique example for farmers.

The farm operates without chemical inputs, relying solely on traditional organic formulations such as Jeevamrit, Ghanamrit, and Beejamrit prepared from cow dung and cow urine, making it a low-cost farming method, he said.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said Governor Devvrat is not only deeply connected with natural farming but has also made remarkable contributions in this field.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda described natural farming as a very important subject, stating that it is not only related to food but also to human health.

Hooda expressed concern that diseases are increasing due to chemical farming and emphasized that it is time to return to nature by adopting natural farming.

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