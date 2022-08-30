Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
Inspector general of police (IGP) (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. The consignments were supposed to be delivered in Punjab, he said.
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country.
Inspector general of police (IGP) (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. The consignments were supposed to be delivered in Punjab, he said. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat. The narcotics had apparently entered India’s borders via the sea route of Gujarat.
Earlier, in a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat on July 12, the Punjab Police had recovered 75 kg heroin from a container at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. In a similar operation with the Maharashtra Police on July 15, 72.5kg heroin was recovered from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai.
IG Gill said 370 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested after registering 283 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across Punjab in the last week.
He said extensive anti-drug drives have been launched to combat the menace of drugs.
Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police also recovered ₹1.09 crore in cash, 13 kg of opium, 12 kg of ganja, seven quintals of poppy husk, and 1.36 lakh intoxicant pills, capsules, injections and vials, among other drugs, during cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, he added.
A total of 247 people have been arrested under a special drive to arrest absconders that was launched on July 5. This includes 17 proclaimed offenders (POs) in drug cases who were arrested this week, Gill said.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
-
Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
-
Online registration for engineering admissions begin in Chandigarh
The joint admission committee (JAC) started online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from Monday. Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE -Main scores for admission to engineering course at five institutes— Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University Campus; UIET at PU's Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology and Chandigarh College of Architecture.
-
Ensure participation in Halla Bal rally on Sept 4: Congress leader to partymen
Congress national secretary and incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal called upon partymen to ensure their participation in 'Hall Bol' rally against inflation and other issues at Ramleela ground in New Delhi on September 4. Narwal was addressing a gathering of partymen at Congress office to mobilise them to participate in' Halla Bol' rally in big numbers. The Congress leader said that party has raised issues of inflation and unemployment from Parliament to streets.
-
Panjab University: 1,200 BCom students fail same exam, blame pattern change
Around 1,200 BCom sixth semester students of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges have failed the “operational research” paper, for which they had appeared during the examinations held in July. Over 8,000 students had appeared for the paper. The students submitted a representation in this regard to PU's controller of examination Jagat Bhushan on Monday and even held a protest on campus.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics