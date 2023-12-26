Gulmarg buzzing with activity, skiing enthusiasts pin hopes on heavy snowfall

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir near the Line of Control is buzzing with activity as tourists and locals arrive in droves on Christmas. The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir near the Line of Control is buzzing with activity as tourists and locals arrive in droves on Christmas. (HT File Photo)

The celebrations started in the picturesque meadow on Sunday with Christmas festivities and are expected to continue till the dawn of New Year. The people are eagerly waiting for good snowfall in the resort, which is currently not covered by much snow, to fulfill their skiing plans.

“The celebrations have begun, and we are eagerly waiting for the snowfall on our main slopes to start skiing,” said Mohammad Anees, a resident of Tangmarg.

A musical programme on Sunday evening continued till late evening in which tourists as well as locals enjoyed. The Christian community also visited all decked up Gulmarg church on Sunday to hold prayers and a cake cutting ceremony was also organised.

“It is a way of celebrating the diverse festivals in our motherland and we do it every year,” said Raja Yaqoob Farooq, director of tourism.

“All Gulmarg is packed up. Pahalgam (resort in south Kashmir) has almost 100% occupancy. We are also opening Sonamarg this year for the first time in winter,” he said.

Gulmarg (the meadow of flowers), which is located close to LoC in the Pir Panjal mountain range in the western Himalayas some 50 km from Srinagar, is defined as a cup-shaped valley with virgin peaks, dry curry powder snow and vast meadows which attracts majority of the tourists pouring into valley. The Gulmarg Gondola is the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism and possibly India’s most popular ropeway at a height of 13,500 ft – Asia’s highest operating cable car.

Last year, the valley witnessed the highest-ever arrival of tourists in Kashmir’s history at 26.73 lakh of whom, 15.42 lakh made it to Gulmarg. “This year we will cross the 16.5 lakh mark in Gulmarg. Already we have welcomed 15 lakh tourists in the meadow till November end,” said Javaid ur Rehman, assistant director, tourism.

Raja Yaqoob said that not only the domestic but foreign tourists are also coming. “Many tourists are coming and what is heartening is that foreign tourists are coming in good numbers,” he said.

The government is aiming to keep the picturesque summer tourist resort of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, which receives heavy snowfall, open during winter much like the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

J&K has also selected 75 offbeat tourist destinations this year including Bungus, Keran, Tangdhar, Gurez, Dawar along the Line of Control in North Kashmir.

Prominent hotelier Mukhtar Shah said that the G20 summit in summer gave a push to the arrival of foreign visitors.

“Tourists are arriving for Christmas as well as the new year celebrations. Foreigners are also here, and we expect more than last year. The foreign adventure seekers are waiting for the snowfall for their skiing plans. The queries keep on coming,” he said.