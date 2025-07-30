Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Gun brandished at Sohana gym during fight, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 11:08 am IST

Sohana police have arrested two men for a fight during which one of them allegedly pulled out a gun, at Claps Fitness gym on Monday evening.

A case has been registered against them under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, an argument had broken out between the two men during a workout session. In the middle of the fight, one of them took out a pistol from his gym bag and tried to scare the other. People present at the gym quickly stepped in, overpowered the man, and called the police.

The accused have been identified as Santwant Singh, a resident of Sohana and Jamwant Singh resident of Moga. A case has been registered against them under Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Police said the weapon has been seized and sent for examination. An investigation is underway to check if the pistol is licensed and to find out the exact reason behind the fight. Assistant sub-inspector Narinder Singh said, “The arrests were made a day ago, and we are currently verifying the background of the accused.”

