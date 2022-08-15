Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri

Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 05:52 AM IST
A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. (ANI image for representational purpose)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.”

A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.

“An intermittent gunfight is on,” he added.

On August 1, in one of the major attacks since 2018 in the region, a junior commissioned officer and three soldiers were killed in action and two others, including a Major, were injured in an exchange of fire triggered after two ‘suicide bombers’ tried to storm an army camp at Pargal in Rajouri.

The terrorists were shot dead as the army foiled their attempt to enter the camp, around 40km from the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani flag tied to balloons fell in RS Pura on Sunday evening.

RELATED STORIES

It had flown across the International Border and has been seized by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP