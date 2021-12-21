Gupkar group to hold meet at Farooq Abdullah’s Jammu residence to discuss ‘expansion plans’

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will be holding an important meeting in Jammu to discuss the “expansion plans” of the alliance in UT’s winter capital.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of the NC’s decision to participate in the meeting of the delimitation commission. The NC has decided to take part in the meeting of the delimitation commission that will pave the way for the holding of elections in the UT after the process will be completed.

The meeting is being held at the Jammu residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday and will be attended by all the top leaders of the alliance, including the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said the meeting is part of a the programme to discuss the expansion of the alliance in the Jammu region. “This is the second time when the PAGD is meeting in Jammu. Though we don’t have any special invitee, the PAGD will seriously think to initiate dialogue with people of all three regions - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said.

Tarigami said they have to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders, including civil society.

The PAGD had already held meetings in Ladakh as well as in Jammu last year, however, the fresh meeting is aimed to test the response of political groups in the Jammu region. In the last few weeks, NC, PDP and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad held a series of successfully rallies in the Jammu region which has given the PAGD leadership a ‘hope’ that they can bring several groups of the region on board in its fight against the restoration of the Article 370. Several alliance leaders say that even people in Jammu as well as Ladakh have now realised the importance of Article 370 and the special status.