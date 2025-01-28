Gupta, Sandhu appointed Punjab info commissioners

The Punjab government has appointed Pooja Gupta and Harpreet Sandhu as state information commissioners. Gupta is a social worker and resides in Chandigarh. The Punjab government has appointed Pooja Gupta (in pic) and Harpreet Sandhu as state information commissioners. Gupta is a social worker and resides in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

Harpreet Sandhu

Harpreet Sandhu is a Ludhiana-based advocate and a former additional advocate general of Punjab. Their terms and conditions of appointment will be notified in due course, according to the notification issued by the department of governance reforms.