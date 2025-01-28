Gupta, Sandhu appointed Punjab info commissioners

Their terms and conditions of appointment will be notified in due course, according to the notification issued by the department of governance reforms.
The Punjab government has appointed Pooja Gupta and Harpreet Sandhu as state information commissioners. Gupta is a social worker and resides in Chandigarh.
Harpreet Sandhu is a Ludhiana-based advocate and a former additional advocate general of Punjab. Their terms and conditions of appointment will be notified in due course, according to the notification issued by the department of governance reforms.