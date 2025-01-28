Menu Explore
Gupta, Sandhu appointed Punjab info commissioners

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 28, 2025 09:28 AM IST

Their terms and conditions of appointment will be notified in due course, according to the notification issued by the department of governance reforms.

The Punjab government has appointed Pooja Gupta and Harpreet Sandhu as state information commissioners. Gupta is a social worker and resides in Chandigarh.

The Punjab government has appointed Pooja Gupta (in pic) and Harpreet Sandhu as state information commissioners. Gupta is a social worker and resides in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

Harpreet Sandhu

Harpreet Sandhu is a Ludhiana-based advocate and a former additional advocate general of Punjab. Their terms and conditions of appointment will be notified in due course, according to the notification issued by the department of governance reforms.

