Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurbani telecast row: SGPC should start its own channel, says Jagir Kaur

Gurbani telecast row: SGPC should start its own channel, says Jagir Kaur

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 25, 2023 01:16 AM IST

Jagir Kaur said parties should refrain from politicising the issue as the matter is related to religious sentiments of Sikhs across the globe

With row over telecast rights of live streaming of Gurbani intensifying, former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Wednesday said the gurdwara body should have its own channel for relaying hymns from the Golden Temple.

Jagir Kaur said parties should refrain from politicising the issue as the matter is related to religious sentiments of Sikhs across the globe. (HT Photo)
Jagir Kaur said parties should refrain from politicising the issue as the matter is related to religious sentiments of Sikhs across the globe. (HT Photo)

“Last year, Akali Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, had asked the SGPC to start its own YouTube channel for the live telecast of Gurbani. “I had supported the idea at that time. I feel the SGPC should have its own channel,” she added.

Jagir Kaur said parties should refrain from politicising the issue as the matter is related to religious sentiments of Sikhs across the globe.

“Since the contract of one particular channel is going to end in the coming months, the SGPC should not involve itself in inviting tenders from TV channels,” she said.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had on Tuesday said open tenders will soon be called for the broadcast of the sacred hymn. Dhami further said a five-member committee, which will decide the terms and conditions of the telecast, has been formed.

Dhami’s statement came days after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had lashed out at the SGPC chief for extending exclusive rights to telecast Gurbani only to only one TV channel and had offered to pay all expenses for its broadcast across channels free of cost.

Dhami, on his part, said an unnecessary controversy was being deliberately created by some people regarding the Gurbani broadcast and “it is sad that CM Mann is also a participant in it.”

He said ‘maryada’ (conduct) is mandatory for broadcasting Gurbani, due to which everyone cannot be given the freedom to broadcast it. “Whoever gets the right to broadcast Gurbani will have to respect the religious sentiments of the ‘sangat’, besides following the norms and rules laid by the SGPC,” Dhami said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out