Gurdaspur DC asks BSF, police not to disclose monetary value of seized drugs

In an attempt to discourage miscreants, especially youngsters, from being involved in drug peddling with an aim of earning money, deputy commissioner (DC), Gurdaspur, Himanshu Aggarwal has asked the police and border security force (BSF) not to disclose the monetary value of seized drugs. The decision was taken after a meeting held to discuss drug smuggling in Gurdaspur. (Representational Photo (HT File Photo) )

The decision was taken after a meeting held to discuss drug smuggling in Gurdaspur. The meeting was attended by senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, Harish Dayana and deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur sector, BSF, Prabhakar Joshi. During the meeting the officers of the district administration informed the DC that media highlights the value of seized drugs, which sometimes encourages youngsters to get involved in the illegal drug trade.

“As per the decision taken during the meeting, it is directed to you to not tell the value of seized drugs,” reads the order issued by the DC to the police and BSF.

The order further says that it should be reported in media that what Sections are imposed against the accused of drug smuggling, and what is the period of sentence.