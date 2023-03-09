Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurdaspur DC asks BSF, police not to disclose monetary value of seized drugs

Gurdaspur DC asks BSF, police not to disclose monetary value of seized drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 09, 2023 08:17 PM IST

In an attempt to discourage miscreants, especially youngsters, from being involved in drug peddling with an aim of earning money, deputy commissioner , Gurdaspur, Himanshu Aggarwal has asked the police and BSF not to disclose the monetary value of seized drugs.

In an attempt to discourage miscreants, especially youngsters, from being involved in drug peddling with an aim of earning money, deputy commissioner (DC), Gurdaspur, Himanshu Aggarwal has asked the police and border security force (BSF) not to disclose the monetary value of seized drugs.

The decision was taken after a meeting held to discuss drug smuggling in Gurdaspur. (Representational Photo (HT File Photo) )
The decision was taken after a meeting held to discuss drug smuggling in Gurdaspur. (Representational Photo (HT File Photo) )

The decision was taken after a meeting held to discuss drug smuggling in Gurdaspur. The meeting was attended by senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, Harish Dayana and deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur sector, BSF, Prabhakar Joshi. During the meeting the officers of the district administration informed the DC that media highlights the value of seized drugs, which sometimes encourages youngsters to get involved in the illegal drug trade.

“As per the decision taken during the meeting, it is directed to you to not tell the value of seized drugs,” reads the order issued by the DC to the police and BSF.

The order further says that it should be reported in media that what Sections are imposed against the accused of drug smuggling, and what is the period of sentence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out