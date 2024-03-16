 Gurdaspur youth hacked to death by drug addicts - Hindustan Times
Gurdaspur youth hacked to death by drug addicts

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 16, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The victim had objected to addicts sitting near his house. Police have registered a case on the complaint of victim’s father.

A 22-year-old youth was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapon allegedly by drug addicts on Thursday late night at Guru Nanak Nagar at Batala falling in Gurdaspur district.

“My son Harsandeep Singh had stopped the drug addicts from sitting near our house. He had altercation with them two days ago. The addicts had the grudge in mind. On Thursday also he was attacked by one of the drug addict but my son escaped. On Friday, they caught my son and attacked him. I rushed to the spot to save him, but they hit him with the sharp-edged weapon and injured me as well. My son succumbed to the injuries on the spot,” the victim’s father said in his complaint.

In an another incident, a youth was shot dead by unknown persons outside police station Gate Hakeema in Amritsar.

The deceased was identified as Rajbir Singh. “My son is pursuing the course of hotel management and we also run a readymade cloth showroom. Today, when he stepped out for some work someone shot him outside the police station.” The police said case has been registered and investigation is going on.

