Gurjit Aujla leaves for Poland to help Indians stuck in Ukraine

Member of Parliament Gurjit Singh Aujla on Friday left for Poland to help the Punjabi students stuck in war-torn Ukraine and its borders.

Aujla, who is in touch with several students and other Indians in Ukraine ever since Russia launched an invasion on it, said he had been making efforts for many days and helped them in every possible way from India. “However, I am feeling quite helpless here and not able to do much for the students living there under threat of death. So, the time has come to go there to help them. On reaching Poland, I will see what is the situation there and find out the solution,” he said before flying to Poland.

“As many as 20 buses are required to evacuate Indian students from Kharkiv city which is almost under control of the Russian forces. The students are also stuck in other areas of Ukraine, but we are not able to evacuate them. I have talked to the Central ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia, but got no satisfactory reply from them,” he said.

“I am also in touch with the Punjabi community settled in Ukraine and Poland over the phone but due to repeated interruptions, we are not able to have contact with them properly. So, I decided to be present there physically. Some of our Punjabi brothers are making tireless efforts to get the students evacuated from Kharkiv risking their own life. I salute them. With the help of such brothers, we will be able to evacuate all the students,” he said.

“We just need transportation. If anyone can help us in arranging the transportation, he or she must do so. We are ready to bear all kinds of expenses for it,” he added.

NRI doc flies to war zone to help stranded students

The US-based Punjabi doctor, Dr Swaiman Singh, who provided medical services voluntarily throughout the farmers’ agitation, also left for Warsaw, the capital of Poland, to offer medical help to people, including Indian students, who are reaching the Poland-Ukraine border.

Dr Singh, who originally belongs to Pakhoke village in Tarn Taran district, has taken with him a team of four doctors. He shared his video clip before entering the airport terminal in Delhi.

He hit the headlines when he came from the US to help the farmers agitating against three farm laws.