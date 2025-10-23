Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary: Grand events to kick off from Oct 25

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Wednesday said the Punjab government will be organising a series of grand events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Sond said the commemorative events will commence on October 25 with an ardas (prayer) at the historic Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, all cabinet ministers and senior officers of the Punjab government will pay obeisance at the gurdwara on this occasion, he added.

The chief minister will also visit the martyrdom sites of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala to pay floral tributes and honour their sacrifices. “On the evening of October 25, a grand kirtan darbar will be organised at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, New Delhi,” he said.

Throughout the month, the state government will hold several large-scale programmes aimed at spreading the message, teachings and philosophy of Guru Teg Bahadur to the masses.

Sond further said four nagar kirtans will be organised from November 19 to 22, all culminating at Anandpur Sahib.

The main nagar kirtan will begin on November 19 from Srinagar and pass through Jammu, Pathankot, Dasuya, Hoshiarpur, Mahilpur and Garhshankar, before culminating at Anandpur Sahib. The procession will halt at Jammu, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur.

The Majha-Doaba route will start on November 20 from Gurdaspur and travel through Batala, Baba Bakala, Amritsar Sahib, Tarn Taran, Goindwal Sahib, Kapurthala, Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Banga and Balachaur, before concluding in Anandpur Sahib.

The Malwa-1 route will commence from Faridkot on November 20 and move through Ferozepur, Moga, Jagraon, Ludhiana, Khanna, Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, Morinda, Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar and end at Anandpur Sahib.

The Malwa-2 route will begin on November 20 from Talwandi Sabo and pass through Bathinda, Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala, Rajpura, Banur, Mohali, Kurali and Rupnagar, finally arriving at Anandpur Sahib.