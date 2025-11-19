Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifice set an example for entire world: Kejriwal

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 08:40 am IST

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal emphasised that the life and philosophy of Guru Teg Bahadur serve as a beacon of inspiration for humanity.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday joined the sangat at Gurudwara Chevin Patshahi in Srinagar, where a kirtan darbar was organised by the state government to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal paying obeisance at Gurudwara Chevin Patshahi in Srinagar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal paying obeisance at Gurudwara Chevin Patshahi in Srinagar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal emphasised that the life and philosophy of Guru Teg Bahadur serve as a beacon of inspiration for humanity. He called upon the people to follow the Guru’s message of love, secularism, religious tolerance, freedom of faith, and peaceful co-existence.

Kejriwal stressed that the Guru’s sacrifice for protecting religious freedom set an example for the entire world. He said that the Guru had laid down his life in Delhi to protect human rights and religious freedom, “a sacrifice unmatched in history”.

Kejriwal highlighted that the Guru was a true symbol of unity and brotherhood, and his teachings continue to inspire millions, adding how the Guru defended the religious rights of Kashmiri Pandits when they sought his protection, even choosing martyrdom over bowing to tyranny.

CM Mann, in his address, spoke about the profound impact of the Guru’s sacrifice on India’s history. He paid tribute to Pandit Kirpa Ram, a Kashmiri Pandit who sought the Guru’s protection for his faith. Mann remarked that it was a matter of immense pride that Kashmiri Pandits would participate in the nagar kirtan being organised in Srinagar.

He also noted that the Guru’s martyrdom led to the formation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, adding that the sacrifices of the Gurus have shaped the “spirit of resistance” in Punjabis, and that the spirit of sacrifice runs in the blood of Punjabis.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifice set an example for entire world: Kejriwal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal commemorated the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur at Gurudwara Chevin Patshahi in Srinagar. Kejriwal urged adherence to the Guru's values of love and religious tolerance, emphasizing his unmatched sacrifice for freedom. Mann highlighted the impact of the Guru's legacy on India and the significance of Kashmiri Pandits' participation in the event.