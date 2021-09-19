Gurugram land scam: CBI court pulls up police for delay in further probe

Making it clear that paucity of time due to other cases is not grounds for not conducting further probe in cases pertaining to former and sitting MPs and MLAs, a special CBI court has sought a detailed progress report from the police in the Gurugram land release scam case.

Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, special judge, CBI, said perusal of the status showed that the FIR in the present case was registered on January 23, 2019, against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then chief minister of Haryana, and others, and on January 4, 2021, a charge-sheet was filed against three public servants, along with the accused company.

The investigating officer (IO) has not conducted any further investigation, even after he appeared before this court on August 8, 2021, admitting that it was due to paucity of time, as he was busy in other cases, the judge observed.

But this was not valid grounds for delay in the scam case, about which the Supreme Court has also shown concern, the judge said.

On the request of deputy superintendent of police Kailash Sahu, the IO in the case, the case was adjourned to October 18 for submitting the progress report with respect to the probe pending against Hooda, IAS officer TC Gupta and others.

The case

The Congress government in June 2009 had issued a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act to acquire 1,407 acres for developing residential Sectors 58 to 63 and commercial Sectors 65 to 67 in Gurugram by HUDA.

While issuing the declaration under Section 6 on June 2, 2010, the total area was reduced to about 800 acres. Finally, the award, dated May 29, 2012, was passed for 87 acres only.

The SC had said about 1,300 acres were released in the favour of private builders. The CBI in its preliminary inquiry had prima facie established irregularities in the release of land from acquisition process.