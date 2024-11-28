Gurugram woman foundwith throat slit in Rewari

A 24-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit near a canal in Rewari’s Ramgarh village on Tuesday, said police on Wednesday. Rewari Sadar station house officer (SHO) Rajender said that the woman was found dead on Tuesday and her identification was ascertained on Wednesday. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Sarita of Pataudi in Gurugram. She was an advocate and was practising at a local court in Pataudi. According to police, the woman’s husband had ended his life seven months ago by jumping in front of a moving train in Rewari.

Rewari Sadar station house officer (SHO) Rajender said that the woman was found dead on Tuesday and her identification was ascertained on Wednesday. “The woman’s family said that she left the house on Tuesday and did not return home. We have booked an unknown person on murder charges and started a probe into the matter,” the SHO added.