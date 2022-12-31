Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gym trainer in Ludhiana arrested with 65 gm heroin

Gym trainer in Ludhiana arrested with 65 gm heroin

Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:21 PM IST

The crime branch of the city police arrested Abhishek Shahi, a resident of the new Raju colony, Ludhiana, at a checkpoint near Moga Colony on 33 feet road with 65 gm heroin

Ludhiana police also arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 27gm of heroin from their possession, near Transport Chowk on Friday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The crime branch of the city police arrested a gym trainer for possessing 65gm of heroin on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Shahi, a resident of the new Raju colony.

The 25-year-old accused was arrested at a checkpoint near Moga Colony on 33 feet road, the police said. Along with 65gm of heroin, police have also recovered a weighing scale and 20 plastic bags meant to be used for supplying drugs. Police also impounded the motorcycle which was without any registration plate.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him at the Jamalpur police station.

2 held with 27gm heroin

City police nabbed two drug peddlers and recovered 27gm of heroin from their possession, near Transport Chowk on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Chauhan and Jatinder Singh of Ambedkar Colony.

Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Moti Nagar police station.

Story Saved
Saturday, December 31, 2022
