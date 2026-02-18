Habitual offender detained under PIT NDPS in Himachal’s Shimla

Acting under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, Shimla district police have placed a habitual drug trafficking accused under preventive detention of three months. Shimla superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the preventive detention has been invoked to break the network of drug trafficking and to prevent the accused from engaging in further illegal narcotics activities. (File)

According to official police records, Ajit Ram, of Downdale, Shimla, has been detained after being repeatedly found involved in heroin (chitta) trafficking.

Police stated that Ajit was first arrested in connection to the FIR registered under NDPS Act on January 13, 2016, in which approximately 4.220 grams of smack was recovered from him. He was again arrested in connection to FIR dated October 14, 2017, under sections 20, 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act, with recovery of around 18 grams of charas and 3 grams of smack.

Further, another FIR was registered on May 29, 2019 after the police recovered about 1.70 grams of heroin from him. In another case, an FIR on August 21, 2019 was lodged as he was held with 0.69 grams of heroin.

The accused was again apprehended in FIR on May 15, 2020, with recovery of approximately 36.15 grams of heroin,another FIR dated May 18, 2021, was registered against him after he was caught with 13.400 grams of heroin.

More recently, he was arrested in connection to FIR dated October 28, 2023, with recovery of 7.49 grams of heroin, followed by FIR registered in November 22, 2024, in which approximately 12.94 grams of heroin was recovered from him.

Shimla superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the preventive detention has been invoked to break the network of drug trafficking and to prevent the accused from engaging in further illegal narcotics activities. “This preventive detention aims to protect society from the harmful effects of drugs, dismantle trafficking networks and ensure public safety,” SP Gaurav Singh said.