Halwara airport terminal damaged due to rains, winds; probe ordered

Ludhiana: Newly operational Halwara International Airport in Ludhiana, hailed as a major boost to the state’s aviation infrastructure and industrial connectivity, has landed in controversy after the season’s first major spell of rain allegedly exposed flaws in the construction of its terminal building. Newly operational Halwara International Airport in Ludhiana, hailed as a major boost to the state’s aviation infrastructure and industrial connectivity, has landed in controversy after the season’s first major spell of rain allegedly exposed flaws in the construction of its terminal building.

The terminal building was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February and the airport became operational on May 15 when the first flight from Delhi arrived.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday following heavy rain and strong winds, prompted the district administration to order an inquiry and sparked a political row, with opposition leaders questioning the quality of construction and demanding accountability from officials responsible for the project.

According to airport authorities, portions of the terminal building suffered damage during the storm. Sections of the false ceiling, roof panels and decorative structures reportedly gave way, while rainwater seeped into several areas of the terminal, including portions of the departure hall and ticketing counters.

Videos and photographs showing damaged sections of the building and water leaking inside the terminal quickly surfaced on social media, drawing widespread criticism and raising concerns about the structural integrity of a facility that became operational only weeks ago.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said the additional deputy commissioner, Jagraon, had been assigned to investigate the causes of the damage and submit a report.

“The restoration process has already been initiated and efforts are being made to ensure that airport operations and passenger services remain unaffected,” Jain said.

The incident has reignited questions over the execution of one of Punjab’s most high-profile infrastructure projects. Industry representatives and opposition leaders have expressed concern over how a newly built international airport terminal could suffer visible damage during its first major weather challenge.

The spotlight has also turned towards the state public works department (PWD), which eventually completed the terminal building after the original contractor reportedly abandoned the project midway through construction. The remaining work was executed by the department under the “cost and risk” clause.

The airport project, initiated in 2021, faced repeated delays and missed several completion deadlines. Built at an estimated cost of around ₹54 crore through the expansion of the Halwara Air Force Station, the terminal has the capacity to handle nearly 300 passengers at a time.

After years of delays, the airport terminal was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 1. Commercial flight services connecting Ludhiana with Delhi commenced on May 15 and were projected to improve air connectivity for Ludhiana and Punjab’s industrial belt.

The controversy escalated after Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu criticised the Punjab government over the incident. Sharing videos and photographs of the damaged terminal on social media platform X, Bittu questioned the quality of construction and alleged negligence in the execution of the project.

“It is deeply unfortunate that Halwara International Airport has failed to withstand even the very first spell of rain. The manner in which the airport structure has failed has seriously endangered the lives of both employees and passengers,” Bittu said in a post.

He demanded strict action against officials and contractors found responsible for any lapses and called for a comprehensive investigation into the quality of construction work carried out at the airport.

Responding to the controversy, Halwara airport director Jagir Singh attributed the damage to the intensity of the storm and rainfall. He said technical teams had been deployed immediately to inspect the affected sections and undertake necessary repairs.

“The damage assessment is being carried out and restoration work has been initiated. All efforts are being made to ensure normal functioning of airport operations,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party sought to downplay allegations of poor construction quality. Party spokesperson Neel Garg said the government had never compromised on standards in development projects and assured that appropriate action would be taken if any negligence was detected during the inquiry.

“We do not compromise on the quality of public infrastructure. If the investigation reveals any lapse in construction or supervision, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Garg said.