Hansi declared 23rd district of Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday declared Hansi as the 23rd district of the state.

Addressing the Vikas Rally at Hansi, Saini said, “The official notification declaring Hansi a district will be issued within a week.”

“During last year’s assembly elections when the model code of conduct was imposed, I came here and told people that some dreams are in our heart and I can’t reveal them. Today, I declare Hansi the 23rd district of the state,” Saini said at the rally organised by Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana.

Hansi town is located 26km east of Hisar on National Highway number 9.

In 2017, the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is now a Union minister, had made Hansi a police district. At present, the police district comprises six police stations. It was in 2016 that the Haryana government put forward a proposal to carve the new Hansi district out of the Hisar district and on April 19, 2017 the Police District Hansi came into existence.

With the announcement, Hisar district will now have two sub divisions of Hisar and Barwala, while the newly formed Hansi district will have Hansi and Narnaund sub divisions.

Former Haryana finance minister and senior BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu welcomed the government’s decision to announce Hansi as 23rd district of Haryana.

“After getting district status, Hansi would get improved governance and overall development will be enhanced. The people’s demand for district status is fulfilled by the peoples’ government,” he added.

All India Congress committee (AICC) OBC coordinator Surender Saini thanked the state government for its decision to make Hansi as a new district. He hoped that Hansi will also accelerate in development parameters due to its geographical and political importance.

“We have been raising this issue for the last several years. The BJP government has delayed at least five years in giving district status to Hansi. People from far villages of Narnaund and Hansi assembly segments had to travel to Hisar for administrative work and now they will have easy access,” he added.

The chief minister said that he has been redressing 500-1,000 public grievances daily, adding that he has received 1.42 lakh applications so far of which 1.25 lakh have been sorted out.

Recalling Hansi’s rich historical and cultural legacy, Nayab Singh Saini described it as a land of valour and sacrifice, once known as the gateway of Hindustan. He paid homage to the sacrifices made during the First War of Independence in 1857, stating that the historic Lal Sadak still bears testimony to the brutal atrocities of the British, where freedom fighters were mercilessly crushed. He said Hansi’s prominence predates even the freedom struggle, noting that the town was earlier known as Asi and Asigarh, and during the reign of Emperor Harsha, it served as the capital of the Satluj province.

Saini said that no stone would be left unturned for the progress of Hansi. The chief minister said that development projects worth ₹1,008 crore have been completed in the Hansi assembly constituency in the last 11 years against ₹253 crore spent during the Congress government.

Saini announced that the existing 50-bed hospital in Hansi would be upgraded to a 100-bed facility. Moreover, a special grant of ₹5 crore was also announced for the development of Hansi. He further said that a modern police line with residential facilities for police personnel and officers will be developed in Hansi in a phased manner, and the foundation stone of its boundary wall has already been laid. He also announced the construction of a sports stadium subject to availability of land and beautification of Amti Lake.

In 2016, the then CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a district status for Dadri, the district count of Haryana had risen to 22. After coming to power in 2014 in Haryana, BJP has created two districts – Dadri and now Hansi.