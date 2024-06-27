Hansi hate crime: Accused sent to two-day police remand

A day after Hansi police arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a newlywed couple, the police on Wednesday produced them before a local court in Hansi, which sent them to two-day police remand. A day after Hansi police arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a newlywed couple, the police on Wednesday produced them before a local court in Hansi, which sent them to two-day police remand. (Representational image)

The police had arrested Sachin Kumar, 21, of Sultanpur village, who is the woman’s brother, and Rahul Kumar, 21, of Jind’s Dariya Wala village, who is her maternal uncle’s son.

Tejbir, 27, and Meena, 24, residents of Badala village and Sultanpur village, respectively, were sitting at Lala Hukam Chand Jain Park on Monday morning when some assailants shot them dead.

The police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime. A senior police official said that the accused fled on foot after killing the couple because their bike could not start.

“Then they took a lift from an unknown person and went towards Kanwari village in Hisar. We are questioning the role of other family members and relatives of the accused. This is a case of honour killing,” the official added.

A day earlier, Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed had said that Sachin, a Class-12 pass out, is currently pursuing a computer course and has no criminal history. Rahul, meanwhile, is wanted in a firing case in Karnal and was earlier arrested with an illegal weapon. Police have recovered four pistols from the duo.

As per police sources, Sachin had been in contact with Meena over Instagram and had tried to persuade her to annul the marriage.

“On Sunday, the couple had come to visit Meena’s ailing mother. The next morning, they were to catch a bus to Delhi and were waiting in a park. During the intervening period, Sachin rang up Meena and spoke to her for around half an hour. Just as the couple was leaving the park, Sachin and Rahul shot them dead,” revealed a senior cop.

The couple had solemnised their marriage in Ghaziabad on April 22, reportedly against the wishes of Meena’s family. Her family had allegedly issued them threats following which the couple sought court protection on May 1. They were then moved to a safe house in Hisar. On May 4, they withdrew their petition and started living at Tejbir’s house.