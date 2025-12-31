Hansi: Nursing college director arrested for sexual harassment

Narnaund police, on Wednesday, arrested the director of a nursing college on charges of sexual harassment made by the girl students of the college. Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan confirmed the arrest and addition of SC/ST Act to the charges. Director in police custody in Hansi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The girl students recorded their statements against the director, his son and wife in a local court in Hansi.

The students of the nursing college in Hansi district ended their five-day long protest after they were informed of the arrest of the director by Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar and farmer leader Suresh Koth.

Bhayana said that he met the girl students and their parents who were demanding the arrest of the director, inclusion of various sections of the SC/ST in the FIR and students’ migration to other recognised colleges.

“The police had arrested the director of the nursing college and the SC/ST Act has been added in the FIR. We informed the girls that it is impossible to migrate all of them to the same college and they can’t choose the college of their choice in the migration process. The migration process will be done on the basis of their academic performance,” he added.

When girl students asked the leaders if the promises are not fulfilled by the government, farmer leader Suresh Koth said that the Haryana government has sent Hansi MLA as its representatives and he will ensure completion of all promises.

The Narnaund police, on Monday had booked the accused under Sections 75, 79 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR registered at Narnaund police station, a second-year BSc Nursing student alleged that the director called her while she was walking towards the hostel, offering to show her content on a tablet. She alleged that he later took her to a washroom, where he touched her back, shoulder and chest, pulled up her T-shirt and attempted to touch her inappropriately.

The student further alleged that such behaviour continued over time, including pulling her hair and ears. In her statement, she also recalled being asked to massage another student’s feet and being reprimanded when she refused. She further alleged that on one occasion at the hostel, the director made a remark after giving her food that she found humiliating.

Another complainant, a third-year BSc Nursing student, alleged that the director entered her hostel room at night while she was asleep and removed her blanket. She stated that he commented on her clothing and made a remark that left her distressed. Several other girl students also levelled allegations of numerous harassment by the director.