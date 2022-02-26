‘Harassed’ over giving birth to girl, pregnant woman commits suicide in Ludhiana

A 26-year-old pregnant woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Kheda village on Thursday. She was reportedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a girl.

Dehlon police have arrested her husband, a farmer, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, and registered an FIR under the dowry death charges.

It is the fourth such incident in the past eight days when a woman committed suicide after being harassed by her husband and his family.

The FIR was registered following the statement of victim’s brother, who is a resident of Accharwal village. The complainant said his sister had got married on February 13, 2020, and given birth to a baby girl in 2021. “Soon after the birth of my niece, her husband and in-laws started harassing her,” he added.

He told the police that his sister had shared her ordeal with him and they had intervened in the matter multiple times, but to no avail.

He said that on Thursday, he received a call from the husband of his sister, saying that she had ended her life by hanging herself.

The complainant alleged that his sister’s husband had killed her and later hanged the body from a ceiling fan to present it as a case of suicide.

Inspector Sukhjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under sections 304-B and 34 of the IPC.

The police arrested the accused immediately after registering the FIR, he added.

He said it appeared to be a case of suicide, but exact reasons of death would be ascertained in the postmortem report.

Previous similar cases of suicide

On February 16, a 28-year-old woman had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Bulara village. The Sadar police had arrested her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law for dowry death. The victim had married a software engineer three years ago and the couple had a one-year-old son.

On February 18, another 32-year-old woman had ended her life by consuming poison. The Division Number 3 police had lodged an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for abetting her suicide.

On February 22, a 32-year-old woman, after facing harassment at the hands of her husband and in-laws, had killed herself in Satiana village. Koomkalan Police had registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused.