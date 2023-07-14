Mohali man, kin booked for driving wife to suicide

A resident of Sohana village in Mohali, along with his mother and sister, has been booked for driving his wife to suicide by harassing her for dowry.

The woman, aged 23, had hanged herself from the ceiling fan at their house on Wednesday.

The trio was booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of the deceased’s brother, a resident of Patiala.

The brother said his sister married Satnam Singh on December 20, 2020, and had a one-year-old son.

After a few months of marriage, her mother-in-law, Krishna Devi, and sister-in-law, Rosy Devi, started taunting her for bringing less dowry and would instigate Satnam to beat her up

He would quarrel with her sister often and leave her at her parents’ house in Patiala. After living with parents for three months, his sister returned to her in-laws’ house on July 11 after Satnam picked her up.

Around 1.30 pm the next day, he received a phone call from Satnam that his sister had ended life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

Investigating officer Om Prakash said the accused were on the run and a search was on to nab them. The woman’s body was handed over to her family after autopsy.

