‘Harassment’ of journalists: Send a fact-finding team to J&K, demands Mehbooba

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday wrote to the Press Council of India and Editors Guild of India raising the issue of the “systematic harassment” of journalists in Kashmir and urged the council to send a fact-finding team to J&K, to independently verify these claims and take remedial action.

Mufti took to Twitter to inform about the letter she wrote to the media watchdog bodies about what she termed the “continued harassment that media in J&K is facing”.

“On one hand pliable journalists are para-dropped here to parrot the normalcy narrative. But local journalists who work under tremendous pressure & speak truth to power are punished (sic),” she said in a tweet.

She also tweeted a questionnaire which the journalists are being asked to fulfil by the administration.

“In addition to this harassment, J&K admin also shot off a questionnaire to journalists here seeking personal & bizarre information such as their religious/ political affiliations & ties/ links with Pakistan (sic),” she said.

In the letter titled ‘Intimidation, snooping and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir’, Mufti said that raids were conducted by police at the residences of several journalists in Kashmir earlier this month.