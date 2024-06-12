 Hard work of BJP workers paid of well in LS polls: Anurag - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hard work of BJP workers paid of well in LS polls: Anurag

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 13, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Thakur, who won for the fifth time in a row from Hamirpur, was in Shimla to attend the meeting of the party’s core group. The discussions over poll results and future strategy for upcoming assembly bypolls on three seats were done

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that hard work of BJP workers paid off well in Lok Sabha elections.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur. (HT Photo)
Former Union minister Anurag Thakur. (HT Photo)

Thakur, who won for the fifth time in a row from Hamirpur, was in Shimla to attend the meeting of the party’s core group. The discussions over poll results and future strategy for upcoming assembly bypolls on three seats were done.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

State party chief Rajeev Bindal presided over the meeting.

State co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, former state president Satpal Satti, Suresh Kashyap, former assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar, former minister Rajiv Sehjal, MLA Randhir Sharma, Trilok Jamwal, Rakesh Jamwal, general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sikandar Kumar, Bihari Lal Sharma and Trilok Kapoor attended the meeting.

The number of BJP MLAs has increased from 25 to 27, Rajya Sabha members from 2 to 3 and Lok Sabha members from 3 to 4

Before the meeting, Thakur was accorded a rousing welcome at Deep Kamal party office. “Hard work of the party workers paid rich dividends in the elections. BJP won all the four seats in Himachal with the blessing of the people. Himachal is ‘karmabhoomi’ of the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda,” said he.

“JP Nadda has been given big responsibility with ministries by the central government; this is a matter of pride for Himachal. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him this responsibility and congratulate Nadda,” he added.

“What Himachal Pradesh has received in the last decade; it has never received before. We four MPs of Lok Sabha and three of Rajya Sabha, all seven of us, together will take Himachal to new heights,” he added. “I am a permanent worker, the roles of a worker keep changing but I will perform diligently in whatever role I get,” said Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hard work of BJP workers paid of well in LS polls: Anurag
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On