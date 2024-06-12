Hard work of BJP workers paid of well in LS polls: Anurag

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that hard work of BJP workers paid off well in Lok Sabha elections. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur. (HT Photo)

Thakur, who won for the fifth time in a row from Hamirpur, was in Shimla to attend the meeting of the party’s core group. The discussions over poll results and future strategy for upcoming assembly bypolls on three seats were done.

State party chief Rajeev Bindal presided over the meeting.

State co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, former state president Satpal Satti, Suresh Kashyap, former assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar, former minister Rajiv Sehjal, MLA Randhir Sharma, Trilok Jamwal, Rakesh Jamwal, general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sikandar Kumar, Bihari Lal Sharma and Trilok Kapoor attended the meeting.

The number of BJP MLAs has increased from 25 to 27, Rajya Sabha members from 2 to 3 and Lok Sabha members from 3 to 4

Before the meeting, Thakur was accorded a rousing welcome at Deep Kamal party office. “Hard work of the party workers paid rich dividends in the elections. BJP won all the four seats in Himachal with the blessing of the people. Himachal is ‘karmabhoomi’ of the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda,” said he.

“JP Nadda has been given big responsibility with ministries by the central government; this is a matter of pride for Himachal. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him this responsibility and congratulate Nadda,” he added.

“What Himachal Pradesh has received in the last decade; it has never received before. We four MPs of Lok Sabha and three of Rajya Sabha, all seven of us, together will take Himachal to new heights,” he added. “I am a permanent worker, the roles of a worker keep changing but I will perform diligently in whatever role I get,” said Thakur.