Hargobindpur MC chief escapes unhurt after duo opens fire on his vehicle

Hargobindpur municipal council president Navdeep Singh Pannu survived a bid on his life as two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on his vehicle on the Tanda-Hargobindpur road on Tuesday night. (Representational photo)

Pannu’s driver also escaped unhurt in the late Tuesday night attack.

Pannu was travelling from Tanda to Hargobindpur in the neighbouring Gurdaspur district when the assailants fired multiple shots.

Five bullets hit the vehicle, police said.

Tanda police station in-charge inspector Gurwinderjit Singh said the incident took place 750 metres behind the inter-district checkpost on the Tanda-Hargobindpur road.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said efforts are on to track the assailants.