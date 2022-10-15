Hargobindpur MC chief puts up boards to warn drug smugglers

The members of the municipal council (MC) of Sri Hargobindpur Sahib city in the border district of Gurdaspur have strongly warned drug dealers of dire consequences by putting up boards at three entrance points of the city. “If anyone is caught selling or moving with Chitta (heroin), smack and other drugs in the town, he will be responsible for himself for any harm caused,” read these boards. The MC and the local people have also given a written letter to the police administration over alleged rampant drug smuggling in the town.

Navdeep Pannu, president of Sri Hargobindpur Sahib, said that drugs are being sold in large quantities within this historical town named after sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind Sahib. “The young generation is in the trap of drugs. Families are being destroyed. We have caught one or two drug smugglers and handed them over to the police. But it has not affected the drug smuggling in the area. It is the reason that we have installed warning boards in town with support of people.“

He said, “We have also told the police in writing that we have informers. We will catch the people selling drugs and teach them lessons before handing them over to the police. We have also announced prize money for the informers and their identities will remain confidential.” The aggressive posture of local body representatives has put the local police in tight spot.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP),Batala, Satinder Singh said they have been working tirelessly against the drug menace and the local people should also support them. “Nobody should take the law into their hands and the police should be supported to tackle the problem. In the recent past, we have arrested many drug smugglers, besides recovering drugs,” he added.