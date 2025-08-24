Harsimrat urges EAM Jaishankar to intervene after US halts visas for truckers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday appealed to Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue of the US halting work visas of all foreign truck drivers, following a fatal crash involving a Punjabi trucker. Harsimrat Badal also urged the minister to ensure counsellor access for Harjinder Singh, who had been arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide, so that his case could be pleaded appropriately. (ANI)

Writing to the external affairs minister, Harsimrat said due to this decision, there was an apprehension that a large number of Punjabis, who were in the trucking industry, may be forced to leave the United States. “Around 1.5 lakh Punjabi and Sikh drivers make up 20% of the US trucking industry. Any mass level action against them would have a detrimental effect on trucking families and would be discriminatory in nature, considering the fact that Punjabis have built and sustained trucking logistics and trucking networks over decades.” She urged the minister to take appropriate steps to allay these fears.

She urged the external affairs minister to convey to the US government that the Punjabi community had played a vital role in meeting the high demand for drivers, and alleviating the stress of driver shortages on American consumers and its economy. Thus, it should be stressed that a “mistake by one driver”, which had resulted in a fatal accident, should not be used to punish the entire community.

She also urged the minister to take up the issue of giving foreign drivers, including Punjabis, time to upgrade their English language skills to the required level. “Those failing proficiency tests should be allowed to apply for the same again so that their means of livelihood are not taken away from them completely,” she added.