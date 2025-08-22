Bad news for Indian truckers as US halts worker visas for foreign drivers

President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday abruptly stopped issuing US visas for truck drivers after a deadly crash, involving an Indian driver staying illegally in the country, drew national attention. Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement on Thursday in Stockton.(AP)

"Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers," secretary of state Marco Rubio wrote on X in the US's latest sweeping step against foreign visitors.

Why did US take this move?

According to Marco Rubio, the increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads “is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers”.

Rubio's action came after a truck driver was charged with killing three people on a highway in Florida while making an illegal U-turn.

Who is Harjinder Singh?

Harjinder Singh, who is from India, allegedly entered the United States illegally from Mexico and failed an English examination after the crash, according to federal officials.

The case has gathered wide media attention and has been highlighted by officials in Florida, controlled by Trump's Republican Party, with the lieutenant governor flying to California to extradite Harjinder Singh personally alongside immigration agents on Thursday.

The crash has taken on a political dimension in part as Singh received his commercial license in California and also lived in the West Coast state, which is run by the rival Democratic Party and opposes Trump's crackdown on immigration.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office responded that the federal government under Trump had issued a work permit to Singh, who sought asylum, and that California had cooperated in extraditing him.

Foreign-born truckers in India

The number of foreign-born truck drivers in the US more than doubled between 2000 and 2021 to 720,000, according to federal statistics.

Foreign-born drivers now make up 18 per cent of the industry – in line with the US labour market as a whole, but a departure for a profession long identified with white, working-class men.

Why it hits Indian truckers particularly hard

More than half of the foreign-born drivers come from Latin America with sizable numbers in recent years from India and Eastern European nations, especially Ukraine, according to industry groups.

The US truck industry, particularly long-haul freight, has seen a substantial rise in Indian-American drivers, notably from the Sikh community.

In California alone, tens of thousands of truckers trace their heritage to India; many are Sikh immigrants or descendants actively involved in trucking businesses, training schools, truck stops, and supportive community infrastructure, reported the Los Angeles Times.

These communities have filled vital roles amid longstanding driver shortages.

Many Indian truckers not only drive, but also run schools, businesses, restaurants, and faith-based facilities (such as Gurudwaras tailored to drivers).

Shortage of 24,000 truck drivers in US

The influx of foreign drivers has come in response to demand. A study earlier this year by the financial company altLine said the United States faced a shortage of 24,000 truck drivers, costing the freight industry $95.5 million per week as goods go undelivered.

(With inputs from agencies)