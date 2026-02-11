Haryana: ₹1,431cr disbursed to 56L beneficiaries under 18 welfare schemes, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday disbursed ₹1,431 crore to 56.34 lakh beneficiaries under 18 public welfare schemes. He said that from February 2026 onwards, ₹1,100 will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ savings accounts each month, while ₹1,000 will be placed in a government-operated fixed deposit account. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing a press conference, the CM said the disbursement included the fourth installment of the “Lado Lakshmi Yojana”, social security pensions, cooking gas subsidies under the “Har Ghar–Har Grihini Yojana”, and incentives for milk producers.

The CM said that under the “Lado Lakshmi Yojana”, an amount of ₹193 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of about 9.22 lakh women beneficiaries. So far ₹634 crore have been distributed in four installments. The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of ₹2,100 to eligible women aged 23 years and above from families with an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh, with expanded eligibility for certain categories of families earning up to ₹1.80 lakh annually.

He said that about 10.51 lakh women had applied through the Lado Lakshmi mobile application, launched on September 25, 2025, to mark the 109th birth anniversary of Bhartiya Jana Sangh co-founder, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Of these, 9,22,452 applicants were found eligible after scrutiny.

He said that from February 2026 onwards, ₹1,100 will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ savings accounts each month, while ₹1,000 will be placed in a government-operated fixed deposit account. A notable feature of the scheme is that all eligible women within a family can avail its benefits.

The CM further said that under the “Har Ghar–Har Grihini Yojana”, an amount of ₹38.97 crore was credited as subsidy for November and December to 12.62 lakh women. The scheme enables eligible women to obtain a gas cylinder every month at a subsidized rate of ₹500. Earlier, on January 17, subsidies amounting to ₹18.56 crore were released to 6,08,842 beneficiaries. Cumulatively, ₹223.31 crore has been transferred to 14.38 lakh women under the scheme so far.