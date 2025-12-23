Haryana: 2 arrested for ‘leaking’ CSIR-NET question paper

Two persons have been arrested in Sonepat for allegedly providing question papers of two subjects of the CSIR-NET exam to 37 students a day ahead of the exam, a Haryana police officer said on Monday. The arrests were made by a joint team comprising the chief minister’s flying squad, Rohtak, and the Gohana police in Sonepat on December 17. Those arrested have been identified as Sachin Kumar and Neeraj Dhankhar, residents of Rohtak. The arrested persons are said to be middlemen. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) is a national exam conducted to assess eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), assistant professorships and PhD admission in science and technology fields, such as math and chemical, life and physical sciences.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is seen by HT, sub-inspector Karambir Singh mentioned that he got a tip-off on December 17 that some middlemen were planning to leak question papers of the CSIR-NET exam, scheduled on December 18, to some aspirants near NC College, Israna, Panipat.

“An eye was kept on the movement of suspicious persons near the college from 12 pm to 5 pm on the same day (December 17). A tempo traveller vehicle was parked nearby. The aspirants began arriving and boarded the vehicle, which then moved towards Gohana. We followed the vehicle, which reached a kabaddi academy at Shahpur village,” the FIR reads.

As per FIR, the team chasing the tempo traveller shared information with the Sadar Gohana police and conducted a raid at the academy. “The aspirants were sitting in two rooms built on the second floor of the academy. Two middlemen, Neeraj Dhankhar and Sachin, were arrested on the spot. During interrogation at the academy, Neeraj confessed and also informed that his brother Dheeraj had sent the question papers on mobile phone,” the FIR mentioned.

It further stated, “He (Neeraj) gave chemical sciences’ paper to 16 aspirants and the remaining 21 aspirants were given the paper related to life sciences. A laptop and two printers, used to download and print the papers, were recovered. The deal had been fixed at ₹3-4 lakh each from candidates. The accused said the candidates were sent by their aides — Ashish, Pawan and others. Two sets of each question paper were recovered.”

Apart from Neeraj Dhankar and Sachin, police said Neeraj’s brother Dheeraj, Pawan and Ashish were booked under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating by dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property or alter valuable securities) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. A manhunt has been launched for the arrest of others, police said.

Addressing mediapersons in Gohana, ACP Rahul Dev said the accused middlemen had lured aspirants by providing question papers for the CSIR-NET exam. “Two middlemen were arrested from the academy,” he added.

Three mobile phones, two printers, a laptop, two sets of question papers each of chemical science and life sciences (66 pages) were seized from the accused.

The NTA conducts computer-based tests twice a year, using multiple-choice questions, to assess conceptual knowledge and research aptitude.