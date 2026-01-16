Haryana: 2 companies, six persons convicted for ₹152-Crore bank fraud

A CBI court in Panchkula has convicted two private companies of the SRS Group and six individuals in a major bank fraud case involving ₹152 crore, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment and imposing fines. The court imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the two companies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In its order dated January 13, 2026, the court sentenced M/s SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd. and M/s SRS Real Estate Ltd., along with their directors Rajesh Singla, Anil Jindal, Bishan Bansal, Nanak Chand Tayal, Seema Narang and Dheeraj Gupta.

The court imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the two companies. Among the individuals, Rajesh Singla and Anil Jindal were sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of ₹1.2 lakh. Bishan Bansal and Nanak Chand Tayal were awarded five years’ RI with a fine of ₹80,000, while Seema Narang and Dheeraj Gupta were sentenced to four years’ RI with a fine of ₹40,000.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on July 14, 2020, on a complaint from Canara Bank’s Circle Office, Karnal (Haryana). The bank alleged that the accused, acting in conspiracy, fraudulently obtained credit limits and loans amounting to ₹152 crore and siphoned off the funds for purposes other than those for which the loans were sanctioned.

During the investigation, the CBI found that SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd. and SRS Real Estate Ltd., through their directors, caused a wrongful loss of ₹41.95 crore and ₹93.20 crore, respectively, to Canara Bank. The companies had secured credit limits of ₹42 crore and ₹110 crore and diverted the loan amounts through dummy firms without any genuine underlying business activity, the agency said.

After completing the probe, the CBI filed two charge sheets on December 31, 2022 against the accused, including the two companies. The court convicted all the accused on December 22, 2025, and pronounced the sentence on January 13, 2026.