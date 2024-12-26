Haryana: 2 killed, 1 injured as masked men open fire outside gym in Yamunanagar

Two men were shot dead and another got injured after four masked armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them outside a gym in Yamunanagar’s Radaur on Thursday. The incident happened between 8 am and 8.30 am on a foggy morning in Kheri Lakha Singh village of Yamunanagar. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Malik, a native of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, and Virender Kumar, a local. Injured Arjun, also a local, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

The incident happened between 8 am and 8.30 am on a foggy morning in Kheri Lakha Singh village. As soon as the three men came out of a gym and were about to sit in their vehicle, four-five assailants arrived there on motorcycle and opened several rounds of fire at them, investigators said.

While two men died, the condition of the other person was critical. The police said the incident was captured by a CCTV camera. The miscreants escaped after the incident.

The three were rushed to a hospital, where Pankaj and Virender were declared brought dead. Arjun was admitted to a private hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Mohali due to serious bullet injuries.

Locals said they first perceived the firing as an act of fireworks that took place just metres away from a police post. After the incident, several police teams reached the spot and superintendent of police (SP) Rajiv Deswal also inspected the crime scene.

People familiar with the matter said it appears to be a fallout of a liquor dispute as Virender and Arjun were involved in liquor trading with Pankaj, who was a liquor contractor. The involvement of rivals Monu Rana and Kala Rana gangs was also being probed.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the police on this yet.

Both Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Virender Pratap, alias Kala Rana, are jailed gangsters, who have been accused of illegal liquor trade in the region and are known arch-rivals. Kala is a resident of Yamunanagar city, while Monu belongs to Barara town of Ambala district.

Cops said investigation into the matter had been launched and all important clues were being probed. The route on which the assailants fled was ascertained with the help of CCTVs installed in the vicinity.

The SP said based on a complaint a case was lodged against unidentified men under various charges of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

On being asked about the number of shots fired and the reason, he said, “Though final report is awaited for an estimate, nearly 30-35 shots were fired. We are probing all angles to determine if it was a personal dispute or a gang rivalry. Several teams are on task and a breakthrough is likely soon.”

The incident has once again put a question mark on the law and order situation in Haryana It took place four days after three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in bordering Panchkula district.

Congress MP from Sirsa Kumari Selja said the daylight firing proves that the assailants do not have fear of the administration, while people are scared enough to move out of their houses.