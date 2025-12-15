Haryana: 3 killed, over 50 injured in fog-triggered road crashes

Three persons, including a schoolgirl, were killed and over 50 persons received injuries in road mishaps amid low visibility due to dense fog in Haryana on Sunday. In the first incident a private school bus from Dadri was carrying children to Pratapgarh in Jhajjar, while a Haryana Roadways bus from Charkhi Dadri was coming from Jhajjar to Dadri via Behror. Both the buses collided in Kaliawas village. In the accident, one schoolgirl died on the spot, while 31 other persons were injured. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Over 30 vehicles, including trucks, cars and buses, were involved in a collision due to low visibility on the 152-D national highway near Kharkara village in Rohtak, claiming lives of two car occupants and nearly two dozen persons sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Sohan Lal, 35, of Jind and Ashish Kumar, 30, a resident of Charkhi Dadri. Nearly two dozen injured persons were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak and other hospitals in the city.

Meham police station house officer Subhash said that the incident occurred when a truck hit a car from the rear due to dense fog and due to this several vehicles collided.

“Police personnel reached the spot and started rescue work. Two people have died and two dozen sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment at the PGIMS and other hospitals. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against an unknown truck driver on a complaint filed by the deceased Ashish’s family,” the SHO added.

In Hisar, two buses of the Haryana roadways collided with other vehicles. Hisar police officials said that the pile-up of vehicles occurred after a Kaithal roadways bus collided with a dumper. Another state roadways bus following these two vehicles collided, leading to a pile-up that later included a car and a motorcycle.

The bike rider sustained injury and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

In Jhajjar, two separate road mishaps occurred. In the first incident a private school bus from Dadri was carrying children to Pratapgarh in Jhajjar, while a Haryana Roadways bus from Charkhi Dadri was coming from Jhajjar to Dadri via Behror. Both the buses collided in Kaliawas village. In the accident, one schoolgirl died on the spot, while 31 other persons were injured. The injured included several children, along with the bus driver, conductor and teachers. All the injured were admitted to the local Civil Hospital as well as private hospitals. Of these, 23 persons were discharged after first aid, while treatment of 8 injured persons is still underway.

In the second incident, several pilgrims got injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with another vehicle near Kulana chowk in Jhajjar. The injured bus driver of the bus was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where his condition is said to be critical.

CM expresses grief over Kaliawas bus mishap

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed sorrow over the bus accident that occurred on Sunday in Kaliawas village of Jhajjar district. He assured that the government stands firmly with the affected family and that all possible assistance would be provided. The chief minister approved immediate financial assistance of ₹2.50 lakh for the family of the deceased student. He also approved ₹50,000 as immediate financial assistance for each of the eight injured persons, along with free medical treatment and reimbursement of medical expenses.

The CM said that all buses of Haryana State Transport are insured, enabling passengers to avail insurance coverage in any unforeseen situation. He directed the concerned officials to ensure smooth processing of insurance claims so that prompt assistance is provided to the affected families.

He also instructed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured and asked the district administration to keep continuous monitoring of the situation. He appealed to the general public to exercise utmost caution while travelling during foggy conditions.