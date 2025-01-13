Menu Explore
Haryana: 5 of gang held for stealing inverter batteries

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 14, 2025 06:28 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ravi, Gurmeet, Rohit, Pawan, alias Deepak, and Ajay, alias Golu; they belonged to different areas of Rohtak district

The Rohtak police have arrested a five-member gang, which was involved in stealing inverter batteries from Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hansi, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Panipat for the last five years, and recovered stolen items from their possession.

Rohtak ASP YVR Sashi Shekhar said the accused will be produced before the court and taken on remand. (Getty image)
Rohtak ASP YVR Sashi Shekhar said the accused will be produced before the court and taken on remand. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Ravi, Gurmeet, Rohit, Pawan, alias Deepak, and Ajay, alias Golu. They belonged to different areas of Rohtak district. The gang members were involved in 42 inverter battery theft cases in Rohtak and 24 cases in Bhiwani, Hansi, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Panipat.

Addressing a press conference here, Rohtak ASP YVR Sashi Shekhar said the police signalled a car to stop for checking at a naka near Sunaria village.

“During the checking, plates taken out from inverter batteries were recovered from bags. When the cops interrogated the accused about the plates, they confessed to stealing these from inverter batteries. The gang members had attempted 42 theft incidents in Rohtak, nine in Jind, four each in Bhiwani and Panipat, six in Sonepat and other parts of the state. They were involved in stealing inverter batteries from government schools, LCD lights and digital boards for the last five years,” the ASP added.

Shekhar said the accused will be produced before the court and taken on remand.

