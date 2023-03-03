Haryana: 8 killed as truck rams into bus on Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway

Eight people were killed and 20 injured on Friday when a truck rammed into a bus near Kakkar Majra village in Shahzadpur block, 25km from Ambala, police said.

The seats of the bus lie strewn along the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway after the truck rammed into the bus near Kakkar Majra village in Shahzadpur block, 25km from Ambala, on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The accident took place on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway (NH 344) when the bus from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was on its way to the industrial town of Baddi in adjoining Himachal Pradesh.

Three passengers of the bus were getting off at Kakkar Majra when the truck rammed into it, the police said.

The truck driver was arrested.

Most of the occupants of the bus were migrant labourers engaged in construction work.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Ambala and Naraingarh.

The police said the victims are being identified and the bodies have been kept at Naraingarh civil hospital for autopsy.