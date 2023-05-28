At first his meet, Haryana AAP chief resolves to strengthen party

At its first meeting, newly-appointed Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Sushil Gupta on Sunday resolved to strengthen the party at the ground level with a target to win the next year’s Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. AAP leaders hold a meeting in Karnal on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP and state party president Sushil Gupta, senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, national joint secretary Nirmal Singh and chairman of publicity committee Dr Ashok Tanwar and vice-presidents Balbir Singh Saini, Banta Ram Valmiki and Chitra Sarwara.

During the meeting, the party leaders unanimously passed a resolution to invite party’s national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Haryana soon to chalk out a strategy for the elections due next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Gupta said there were several issue in the state, including unemployment, lack of educational institutions, rising crime against women and corruption. “We discussed various issues being faced by people of Haryana. The party will reach out to state people and will apprise them about the policies of the AAP,” Gupta added.

He said discussions were held in the meeting to resolve all these issues in the presence of Kejriwal. They said his visit will infuse new energy among the workers.

Speaking over the issue of ongoing protest by women wrestlers, Gupta said the Centre government has on concerns about the wrestlers and is not ready to resolve their issue.

A peaceful women’s panchayat was organised by them but they were not allowed to raise their voice and even people who extended support to them were not allowed to enter Delhi.

Senior vice-president Dhanda said the state executive will be sworn in on June 1, with the oath ceremony of 1,100 office bearers.