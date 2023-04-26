Patwari held for taking ₹5,000 bribe in Panchkula
An ACB spokesperson said the accused, Narender Kumar, posted at Dandlawar in Panchkula district, had demanded ₹5,000 for the mutation of a plot
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a patwari for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 for a plot’s mutation.
An ACB spokesperson said the accused, Narender Kumar, posted at Dandlawar in Panchkula district, was arrested on the complaint of Sher Singh, a resident of Badagarh village in the district.
The complainant alleged that the patwari had demanded ₹5,000 for the mutation of his plot. Following the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe money, which was recovered from his possession.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station in Panchkula.
Topics