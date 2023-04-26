Patwari held for taking 5,000 bribe in Panchkula

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a patwari for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 for a plot’s mutation.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe money, which was recovered from his possession. (Getty images)

An ACB spokesperson said the accused, Narender Kumar, posted at Dandlawar in Panchkula district, was arrested on the complaint of Sher Singh, a resident of Badagarh village in the district.

The complainant alleged that the patwari had demanded ₹5,000 for the mutation of his plot. Following the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and caught the patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe money, which was recovered from his possession.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station in Panchkula.