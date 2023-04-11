Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cop among two arrested for graft in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 11, 2023 09:06 PM IST

A team of the Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a police inspector and an employee of the Khedar thermal power plant in Hisar for demanding and accepting a bribe of 1 lakh.

A team of the Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a cop and an employee of the Khedar thermal power plant in Hisar for graft. (REUTERS/ Representational image)

A spokesperson of the bureau said that police inspector Umed Singh, posted as in-charge of the economic cell in district police, Hansi, and the co-accused middleman Shiv Kumar were arrested after the latter accepted 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant Sunil Kumar, who is a resident of Dharamkheri village in Hisar.

According to the complaint, accused police officer was demanding 7 lakh through Shiv Kumar in lieu of exonerating the complainant in a case registered against him at city police station, Hansi. The co-accused Shiv Kumar had already accepted bribe of 5.50 lakh last month, the spokesperson said.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint following which verification was carried out. After verifying the facts, a team was constituted that laid a trap and caught Shiv Kumar red-handed accepting a bribe of 1 lakh on behalf of the inspector.

The bribe money has been recovered from Shiv Kumar in the presence of an independent witness. A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.

haryana case complainant bribe prevention of corruption act shiv kumar anti-corruption bureau hisar middleman police inspector acb sunil kumar
