Cop among two arrested for graft in Hisar

A team of the Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a police inspector and an employee of the Khedar thermal power plant in Hisar for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. A team of the Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a cop and an employee of the Khedar thermal power plant in Hisar for graft. (REUTERS/ Representational image)

A spokesperson of the bureau said that police inspector Umed Singh, posted as in-charge of the economic cell in district police, Hansi, and the co-accused middleman Shiv Kumar were arrested after the latter accepted ₹1 lakh as bribe from the complainant Sunil Kumar, who is a resident of Dharamkheri village in Hisar.

According to the complaint, accused police officer was demanding ₹7 lakh through Shiv Kumar in lieu of exonerating the complainant in a case registered against him at city police station, Hansi. The co-accused Shiv Kumar had already accepted bribe of ₹5.50 lakh last month, the spokesperson said.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint following which verification was carried out. After verifying the facts, a team was constituted that laid a trap and caught Shiv Kumar red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh on behalf of the inspector.

The bribe money has been recovered from Shiv Kumar in the presence of an independent witness. A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway, the spokesperson said.